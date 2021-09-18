Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEP shares. Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,997 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEP opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.92. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

