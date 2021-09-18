Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $605.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $435.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,110 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 26.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

