KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.34

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.34 and traded as high as C$10.42. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 34,886 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KPT shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.44.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

