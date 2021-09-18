Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNOS remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 149,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,735. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04.
