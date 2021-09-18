Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNOS remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 149,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,735. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Kronos Advanced Technologies alerts:

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.