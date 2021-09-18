Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is Frazier Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Frazier Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,124 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech makes up 4.9% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Krystal Biotech worth $53,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 197,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,848. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

