KuCoin Token Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $942.03 million and $8.89 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $11.76 or 0.00024408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00132115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00046538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.