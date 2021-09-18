Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in August

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $76.83 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

