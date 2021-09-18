Kusama Price Reaches $417.30 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $179.84 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $417.30 or 0.00871831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00070740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00120006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00173741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.13 or 0.07055529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.03 or 1.00167282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

