Kuverit (KUV) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $304,717.53 and approximately $9.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kuverit has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.