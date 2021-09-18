L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 141,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,518. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. Research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth $269,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth about $460,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

