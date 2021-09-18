L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.