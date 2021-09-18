L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $67,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $222.46 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.