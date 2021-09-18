LABS Group (LABS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $22.53 million and $1.09 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00121716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00174365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.06 or 0.07100086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.97 or 0.99890547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00849208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

