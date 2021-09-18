Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.35.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $608.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.70 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

