Landbox (LAND) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $352,665.57 and $173,771.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00119989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00175071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.83 or 0.07065798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,873.76 or 0.99995072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.07 or 0.00860694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

