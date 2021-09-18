Landbox One Day Trading Volume Hits $203,355.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $357,054.87 and approximately $203,355.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00122414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00174597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.80 or 0.07210639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,457.69 or 1.00037332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00848866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.