Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $17,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,384.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

