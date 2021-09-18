Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.15

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.15 and traded as low as C$41.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$41.03, with a volume of 512,341 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

