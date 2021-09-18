Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 383,987 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Lear worth $171,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,692,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.93.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.05. 1,412,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.35. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

