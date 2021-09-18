Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lear by 2,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.93.

LEA stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.35. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

