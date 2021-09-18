Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.81. Learning Tree International shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership.

