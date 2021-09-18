LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 876.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $155.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.31. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.08.

LEGIF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

