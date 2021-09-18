Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Up 54.2% in August

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 9,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,004. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

