Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.45% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SQLV opened at $37.90 on Friday. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.