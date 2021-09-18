Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,787. Legrand has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $23.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

