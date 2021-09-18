Lennox International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years.

Lennox International stock opened at $305.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock worth $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

