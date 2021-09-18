Lethean Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $703,583.68 and $615.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.41 or 0.07131899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00374239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01303215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00118474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.76 or 0.00559037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00494414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00359544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006416 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

