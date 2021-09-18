LGCY Network (LGCY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.96 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a market cap of $211.67 million and $2.96 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00135372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.28 or 0.00753364 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

