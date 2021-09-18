LGL Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after buying an additional 2,852,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

