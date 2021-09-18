Lido DAO Token Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00011723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $137.83 million and $212.58 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00121235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00174265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.94 or 0.07125443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.40 or 0.99836047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00865071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

