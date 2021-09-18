Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.90. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 17,448 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $222,287. Company insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

