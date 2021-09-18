Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $4.71. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 172,755 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

