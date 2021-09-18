Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,393. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

