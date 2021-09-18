LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0269 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $28.37 million and $74,908.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00133514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,055,802,981 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,473,663 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

