Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.97

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.97 and traded as low as C$66.54. Linamar shares last traded at C$67.38, with a volume of 471,596 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNR. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linamar to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

In related news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total transaction of C$152,114.13.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

