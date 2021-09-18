Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $141,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

LIN traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.32. 6,512,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

