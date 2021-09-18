Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lifted by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11,921.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.9% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Linde worth $102,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.32. 6,512,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,409. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

