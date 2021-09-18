Linker Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,830.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $2,830.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00130746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.