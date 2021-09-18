LiquidApps Hits One Day Volume of $3,840.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $3,840.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

