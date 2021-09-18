Liquity Trading Down 11.1% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00009235 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $45.39 million and approximately $963,210.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00122258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00175754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.69 or 0.07139812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,493.09 or 1.00075971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,143,949 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

