Liquity USD Hits Market Capitalization of $702.37 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $702.37 million and $478,197.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00130775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

