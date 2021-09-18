Litecoin Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.94 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $178.87 or 0.00374200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

