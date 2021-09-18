Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of Lithia Motors worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $337.08 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

