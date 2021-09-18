Lithium Market Cap Tops $29.16 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $29.16 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lithium has traded up 72.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00121066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00174697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.59 or 0.07127602 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,060.17 or 0.99852809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.28 or 0.00862808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,024,384 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

