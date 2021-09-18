Lobstex (LOBS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $840,273.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $840,273.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,507,903 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

