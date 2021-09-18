LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0237 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1,362.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,216,504 coins and its circulating supply is 51,003,727 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

