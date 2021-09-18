Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000.

NASDAQ:LITTU remained flat at $$10.03 on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,928. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.