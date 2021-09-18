Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.37 or 0.07071852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.00374571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.23 or 0.01296769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00118166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.97 or 0.00558173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.61 or 0.00498891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00359613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars.

