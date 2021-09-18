$LONDON (LONDON) Price Up 48.7% Over Last 7 Days

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $4,796.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get $LONDON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00121307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00174382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.57 or 0.07135626 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.01 or 1.00105204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.00866374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for $LONDON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $LONDON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.