Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 1,714,186 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714,186 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of The Blackstone Group worth $232,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.63. 17,117,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $136.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

